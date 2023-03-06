wrestling / News
Match Order For Tonight’s AEW Revolution
March 5, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has the match order for tonight’s AEW Revolution. Fightful Select reports that the following match order is set for the show:
* Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks
* Final Burial: Christian Cage vs. Jack Perry
* Trios Championship Match: House of Black vs. Elite
* Women’s Championship Match: Saraya vs. Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter
* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley
* TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe
* Tag Team Championship Match: Gunns vs. Lethal & Jarrett vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen vs. Acclaimed
* AEW World Championship Iron Man Match: MJF vs. Bryan Danielson
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Plans for The Bloodline Angles, Update on Tegan Nox Angle
- Nick Patrick Recalls Starrcade 1997 Finish, Says Bret Hart Restarting World Title Match ‘Felt Off’
- Paul Heyman Gives His Thoughts On The Rock Not Working Wrestlemania 39
- Dan Lambert Recalls The Rock Crying Over an Old Title Belt He Had