A new report has the match order for tonight’s AEW Revolution. Fightful Select reports that the following match order is set for the show:

* Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

* Final Burial: Christian Cage vs. Jack Perry

* Trios Championship Match: House of Black vs. Elite

* Women’s Championship Match: Saraya vs. Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter

* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley

* TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe

* Tag Team Championship Match: Gunns vs. Lethal & Jarrett vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen vs. Acclaimed

* AEW World Championship Iron Man Match: MJF vs. Bryan Danielson