Match Order Plans and Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Day 1 PPV

Fightful Select has several notes about the lineup order plans and more for tonight’s WWE Day 1 PPV event. It was announced on the kickoff show that The Usos and the New Day will open the show, which was also reported by Fightful prior to the announcement.

The second match of the show is expected to be Drew Mcintyre vs. Madcap Moss. Happy Corbin will be in Moss’ corner.

RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits will be the third match. Edge vs. Miz will be the fourth match, with Maryse in Miz’s corner. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch will be the co-main event.

Finally, the WWE Championship fatal 5-way will be the main event. It will get the most amount of time of the matches on the show. Miz/Edge, Lynch/Morgan and New Day/Usos are also expected to get “a good amount of time.” It was noted that the show is timed out to be shorter than normal PPVs, with each match getting at least fifteen minutes (including entrances).

It was noted that there have been a lot of changes to the show in terms of personnel and timing, and the match order is subject to change. Fightful says they were told to “expect the lineup to be different.”