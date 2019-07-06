NJPW News: Match Order Revealed For Tonight’s G1 Event In Dallas, Photo Of Line Of People Waiting To Get Into G1

– NJPW has revealed the match order for tonight’s G1 Climax 29 event in Dallas, Texas, which begins at 6 PM ET. The order, from first to last:

*Roppongi 3.0, Sho and Yo vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga.

*Shota Umino and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Ren Narita and Jeff Cobb.

*YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens and Jay White.

*Jushin Thunder Liger, Juice Robinson and Toru Yano vs. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito.

*Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer.

*EVIL vs. Bad Luck Fale

*SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

*Kota Ibushi vs. KENTA.

*Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

– Meanwhile, you can see a photo of hundreds of people waiting to get into the event below.