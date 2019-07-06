wrestling / News
NJPW News: Match Order Revealed For Tonight’s G1 Event In Dallas, Photo Of Line Of People Waiting To Get Into G1
– NJPW has revealed the match order for tonight’s G1 Climax 29 event in Dallas, Texas, which begins at 6 PM ET. The order, from first to last:
*Roppongi 3.0, Sho and Yo vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga.
*Shota Umino and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Ren Narita and Jeff Cobb.
*YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens and Jay White.
*Jushin Thunder Liger, Juice Robinson and Toru Yano vs. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito.
*Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer.
*EVIL vs. Bad Luck Fale
*SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
*Kota Ibushi vs. KENTA.
*Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
– Meanwhile, you can see a photo of hundreds of people waiting to get into the event below.
Already a few hundred people waiting in line to get in to #njpw #G1CLIMAX29 #g129 pic.twitter.com/fwdtRFeYZ1
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Batista Explains Why He Won’t Return to the Ring, Why Retirement Match Had To Be Against Triple H
- Shelly Martinez Says She’s Moved Past Her Heat With Batista, Explains Why She’s Thankful To Him Now
- Jon Moxley On How WWE Wrestling Is More Restricted: ‘It’s Like Vince Is In The Ring With You’
- Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Title and Chris Jericho Runs, Talks Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon