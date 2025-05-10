Details On Match Order For Tonight’s WWE Backlash

Bodyslam.net’s Cory Hays reports that WWE has decided the match order for Backlash, which happens tonight in St. Louis. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta is set to open the show while, obviously, John Cena vs. Randy Orton will be the main event. Here’s the current order for WWE Backlash 2025 as of this morning:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

* WWE United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

* GUNTHER vs. Pat McAfee

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

* Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton