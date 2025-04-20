Match Order For WrestleMania 41 Night Two

A new report has the complete match order for tonight’s second night of Wrestlemania 41. Fightful Select reports that the match order is as follows:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

* Open Challenge: Randy Orton vs. TBA

* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria & TBD

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta

* WrestleMania attendance announcement

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena