Match Order For Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber (SPOILERS)

Fightful Select has the match order for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, which airs from the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

* Women’s Elimination Chamber: Bayley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Naomi

* Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

* Cody Rhodes and The Rock segment

* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

* Men’s Elimination Chamber: John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins