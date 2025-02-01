wrestling / News
Match Order For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble, Women’s Rumble To Open The Show
Fightful Select reports that the Women’s Royal Rumble match will open tonight’s WWE PLE, one of four matches set for Indianapolis. The match order includes:
* Women’s Royal Rumble. This will be produced by TJ Wilson, Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra.
* WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns
* Ladder Match for WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens.
* Men’s Royal Rumble. Shane Helms is among the producers.
