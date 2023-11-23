Match Reportedly Stopped During ROH Tapings

A match during tonight’s ROH TV tapings was stopped due to a possible concussion, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal defeated Griff Garrison & Cole Karter in a match that ended via referee’s stoppage after Sydal hit Karter with a twisting splash. Sydal landed on Karter’s face and smashed the back of his head into the canvas, which caused the apparent concussion.

According to the report, Daniels and referee Paul Turner called for the ringside doctor and Doc Sampson came out and looked over Karter before calling for the end of the match. Karter eventually walked out after taking a long time to get out of the ring and Daniels got on the mic to put Karter over, noting that this wasn’t the way they wanted to win.

No word as of yet on Karter’s condition beyond the above.