Match Rescheduled For Next Week’s Episode Of NXT
February 17, 2021 | Posted by
The match that was scrapped from tonight’s NXT has officially been moved to next week. It was announced on tonight’s episode, William Regal told Escobar after he said he refused to face Kross that he will have to show up next week or he will be stripped of the Cruiserweight Championship.
Also set for next week is the latest in the Xia Li storyline, as she promised to “purge” Kacy Catanzaro next week. Catanzaro and Kayden Carter have been trying to talk Li out of her membership in Tian Sha’s group.
Yeah yeah… tick tock… we know… 😂 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 https://t.co/OOYELvgTbq
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) February 18, 2021
"Next week, I will purge YOU." 👀🐲#WWENXT @XiaWWE @Bigboawwe pic.twitter.com/7y5y5jCq1u
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2021
