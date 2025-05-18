Match Results For What Didn’t Air on Tonight’s AEW Collision

As previously noted, tonight’s episode of AEW Collision ended early on TNT due to technical difficulties. The following matches were taped to air but did not. Tony Khan said the episode will be available in full on MAX and the West Coast airing. You can find the results for the last two matches below, via PWinsider:

* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara defeated CRU to earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team titles at Double or Nothing.

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Wheeler Yuta. Marina Shafir attacked but Willow Nightingale made the save.