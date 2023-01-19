wrestling / News
Match & Segment Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has added a match and segment to this week’s show. The company announced on Wednesday that Tommy Dreamer will speak with Busted Open’s Dave LaGreca about his actions against Bully Ray at Hard to Kill on the show, while Deonna Purrazzo will face Ashley D’Amboise.
The updated card for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV, is:
* Fight Pit: Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King
* Mickie James opens the show
* Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Tommy Dreamer speaks with Dave LaGreca
TOMORROW NIGHT AT 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@THETOMMYDREAMER sits down with his co-host on @BustedOpenRadio @davidlagreca1! pic.twitter.com/VfiECNyRtd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2023
Thursday at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@DeonnaPurrazzo faces off against @Ashley_DAmboise!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/TD85euCjxi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 18, 2023
