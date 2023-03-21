wrestling / News
Match & Segment Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
March 21, 2023
WWE has announced a new match and segment for this week’s episode of NXT. The company has announced that Tiffany Stratton will face Indie Hartwell on Tuesday’s show for a spot in the NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver, while Schism and Chase U will participate in a “Great Debate.”
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network, is:
* NXT Women’s Championship Qualifying Match: Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton
* NXT Women’s Championship Qualifying Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile
* Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh
* Chase U and Schism have a Great Debate