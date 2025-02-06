Match and Segment Added to Saturday’s AEW Collision

A new match and segment have been added to Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, which airs on TNT and MAX. Mariah May will have an exhibition match. Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews will go face-to-face. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Bandido vs. Bryan Keith

* Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa

* Harley Cameron in concert

* Mariah May vs. TBD

* Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews face-to-face