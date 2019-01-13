wrestling / News
WWE News: Match and Segment Announced For Smackdown, Batista and Titus O’Neil Hang Out
– WWE has announced a new match and segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following on Sunday:
* Carmella vs. Sonya Deville
* The Miz throws Shane McMahon a “Best in the World Birthday Bash”
Already announced for the episode was Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas. The show airs Tuesday on USA Network.
– Titus O’Neil posted to Twitter noting that he hung out with friend and former WWE colleague Batista over the weekend:
No matter if we’re home in @CityofTampa or Out in Hollywood me and My brother @DaveBautista make time for each other, Uplift,Encourage,Support and Motivate one another and LOVE EACH OTHER!! Thanks for being a Friend and A Brother for Years!! Love ya. #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/Ih38HBdN9G
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 13, 2019