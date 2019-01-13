Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE News: Match and Segment Announced For Smackdown, Batista and Titus O’Neil Hang Out

January 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Miz Shane McMahon Smackdown 1-15-19

– WWE has announced a new match and segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following on Sunday:

* Carmella vs. Sonya Deville
* The Miz throws Shane McMahon a “Best in the World Birthday Bash”

Already announced for the episode was Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas. The show airs Tuesday on USA Network.

– Titus O’Neil posted to Twitter noting that he hung out with friend and former WWE colleague Batista over the weekend:

article topics :

Batista, Smackdown, Titus O'Neil, WWE, Jeremy Thomas


Loading...

Spotlights

loading




More Stories

loading