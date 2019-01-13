WWE News: Match and Segment Announced For Smackdown, Batista and Titus O’Neil Hang Out

– WWE has announced a new match and segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following on Sunday:

* Carmella vs. Sonya Deville

* The Miz throws Shane McMahon a “Best in the World Birthday Bash”

Already announced for the episode was Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas. The show airs Tuesday on USA Network.

– Titus O’Neil posted to Twitter noting that he hung out with friend and former WWE colleague Batista over the weekend: