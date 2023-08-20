wrestling / News
Match and Segment Announced For Next Week’s AEW Collision
August 19, 2023 | Posted by
A match and segment were announced for next week’s AEW Collision, which will be the last show before All In at Wembley Stadium. The episode will be taped this Wednesday in Duluth after Dynamite. The lineup includes:
* All-Star All In 8-Man Tag Team Match: Participants to be named later
* Hear from the wrestlers of All In live from London.
More matches will be announced on Dynamite.
