wrestling / News
Match and Segment Appear Set For Monday’s Raw
May 22, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has yet to announce them, but a match and a segment are currently listed for next week’s episode of Raw. As you can see below, the Xfinity cable guide for Monday’s episode lists the following:
* MVP Lounge with guest Drew McIntyre
* Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Nia Jax
It’s important to note that WWE has not yet announced the matches through WWE.com or any other official channels, and the the typical “card subject to change” caveat applies. Raw airs Monday night on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Summerslam Update: Boston Mayor Willing To Hold Sporting Events At Fenway Park Without Fans
- Vince Russo Says Drew McIntyre Is Being Hurt by Poor WWE Writing, Says McIntyre Needs to Stand Up to WWE To Protect His Character
- Jim Ross Discusses Undertaker Debuting ‘American Badass’ Character at WWE Judgment Day 2000, If He Liked the Idea Initially, Praises Calaway’s Courage
- Bully Ray Discusses Meeting With Vince McMahon About Bringing Bully Ray Character to WWE, Reveals Why Vince Didn’t Want to Use It