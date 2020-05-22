Match and Segment Appear Set For Monday’s Raw

WWE has yet to announce them, but a match and a segment are currently listed for next week’s episode of Raw. As you can see below, the Xfinity cable guide for Monday’s episode lists the following:

* MVP Lounge with guest Drew McIntyre

* Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Nia Jax

It’s important to note that WWE has not yet announced the matches through WWE.com or any other official channels, and the the typical “card subject to change” caveat applies. Raw airs Monday night on USA Network.