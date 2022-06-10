wrestling / News

Match, Segment Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

June 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the card below for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on Peacock and USA Network.

* Noam Dar & Sha Samuels vs. Damon Kemp and Wolfgang
* Trent Seven addresses the NXT UK Universe

