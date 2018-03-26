 

Match & Segment Set For Next Week’s Raw

March 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has announced a match and segment to take place on next week’s episode of Raw. Seth Rollins will battle Finn Balor on the episode, while Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey will confront Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

The show is the final one before WrestleMania, and will take place in Atlanta, Georgia.

