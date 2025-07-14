wrestling / News
Match and Segment Added to Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE has shared a video of Adam Pearce announcing a new match for tonight’s WWE RAW, as well as a new segment. Naomi will address the crowd after her Women’s World title win at Evolution. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella will wrestle one on one for the first time in seven years when she takes on Chelsea Green. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Gauntlet Match For WWE World Heavyweight Title Shot at Summerslam: Bron Breakker vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso
* Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green
* Naomi to address WWE Universe
🚨🚨🚨
After a wild weekend in Atlanta, @ScrapDaddyAP previews tonight's #WWERaw that will see new Women's World Champion Naomi address the WWE Universe AND Nikki Bella going one-on-one with @ImChelseaGreen TONIGHT in Birmingham!
📺 8ET/5PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/RryQUmCLxq
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Details On Seth Rollins Injury, Fear Of Major Injury
- Details On Why Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black Had Less Time on WWE Smackdown
- Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Evolution, Future Plans for Trish Stratus & Nikki Bella
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW’s Ratings: ‘They’ve At Least Slowed The Bleeding’