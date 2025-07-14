Match and Segment Added to Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has shared a video of Adam Pearce announcing a new match for tonight’s WWE RAW, as well as a new segment. Naomi will address the crowd after her Women’s World title win at Evolution. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella will wrestle one on one for the first time in seven years when she takes on Chelsea Green. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Gauntlet Match For WWE World Heavyweight Title Shot at Summerslam: Bron Breakker vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso

* Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green

* Naomi to address WWE Universe