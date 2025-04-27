wrestling / News
Match and Segments Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 26, 2025 | Posted by
A big 8-man tag team match has been announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, along with two additional segments. You can find the updated lineup below:
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada) and Ricochet
* We’ll hear from the Hurt Syndicate
* MJF to appear
This Wednesday, 4/30#AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT, on TBS + Max
All Star 8-Man Tag
Omega/Briscoe/Speedball/Knight
vs
Okada/Ricochet/Young Bucks
Multiple heated rivalries explode on Dynamite including Omega opposing Okada for the first time since 2018
on TBS + Max
THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/5PjMA4wmmv
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Details On Reactions in WWE To Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania After-Show Comments
- Details on WWE Talent Reactions To The Rock’s Pat McAfee Interview and Comment to Busted Open’s Dave LaGreca
- Details On Rumored Plan For Travis Scott Wrestling in WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Sources Reportedly Deny The Rock’s Claim About Cody Rhodes’ Creative Future