Match and Segments Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
A big 8-man tag team match has been announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, along with two additional segments. You can find the updated lineup below:

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada) and Ricochet
* We’ll hear from the Hurt Syndicate
* MJF to appear

