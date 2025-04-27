Match and Segments Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A big 8-man tag team match has been announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, along with two additional segments. You can find the updated lineup below:

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada) and Ricochet

* We’ll hear from the Hurt Syndicate

* MJF to appear