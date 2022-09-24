wrestling / News

Match & Segments Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

September 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a World Championship Eliminator Match, Saraya and more for next week’s Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches and segments in the closing moments of tonight’s show for next Wednesday’s episode:

* World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson
* Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration
* We’ll hear from Saraya
* MJF appears

