wrestling / News
Match & Segments Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
September 24, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a World Championship Eliminator Match, Saraya and more for next week’s Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches and segments in the closing moments of tonight’s show for next Wednesday’s episode:
* World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson
* Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration
* We’ll hear from Saraya
* MJF appears
