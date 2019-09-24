wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For This Week’s 205 Live, Bray Wyatt Tweaks Raw Graphics, Matt Hardy Video

September 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has set a match for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced that Humberto Carrillo will face Angel Garza on the episode, which airs Tuesday on WWE Network.

– WWE tweaked the opening video for Raw, with Bray Wyatt influencing the graphics as you can see below:

– Matt Hardy posted the following video for his 45th birthday, which is the latest under his “You Don’t Understand” character:

