wrestling / News
WWE News: Match Set For This Week’s 205 Live, Bray Wyatt Tweaks Raw Graphics, Matt Hardy Video
September 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has set a match for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced that Humberto Carrillo will face Angel Garza on the episode, which airs Tuesday on WWE Network.
– WWE tweaked the opening video for Raw, with Bray Wyatt influencing the graphics as you can see below:
#RAW has a bit of a different feel tonight…
LIVE. @USA_Network. RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/xMG2UXTU5G
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2019
– Matt Hardy posted the following video for his 45th birthday, which is the latest under his “You Don’t Understand” character:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So
- Eric Bischoff Speculates on Why Kevin Sullivan Hasn’t Booked for Wrestling Since WCW
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Considering Downsizing to a Regional Promotion During 1990s
- Fans Angry With FOX Sports Broadcaster Comparing Rey Mysterio to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre