Impact News: Match Set For Before the Impact, Mickie James Match Collection, Chris Bey Shirt

September 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact

– Impact Wrestling has announced the match for this week’s episode of Before the Impact. The company has announced that Raj Singh will face Matt Cardona on this week’s pre-show:

– Impact has released a category of Mickie James’ best matches ahead of her match at Bound For Glory against Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts title.

– The company also released a new “Finesse Club” shirt for Chris Bey:

