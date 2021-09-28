wrestling / News
Impact News: Match Set For Before the Impact, Mickie James Match Collection, Chris Bey Shirt
September 27, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has announced the match for this week’s episode of Before the Impact. The company has announced that Raj Singh will face Matt Cardona on this week’s pre-show:
.@TrueRajSingh faces @TheMattCardona THURSDAY at 7/6c on #BTIonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/PWVdlWxJ27
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 27, 2021
– Impact has released a category of Mickie James’ best matches ahead of her match at Bound For Glory against Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts title.
– The company also released a new “Finesse Club” shirt for Chris Bey:
Get the Finesse Club t-shirt NOW at @shopimpactdeals! @DashingChrisBey
HERE: https://t.co/rbCg4lzJle pic.twitter.com/lcFDJ5P7t3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 27, 2021
