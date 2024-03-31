wrestling / News
Match Set For Next Friday’s AEW Rampage
March 30, 2024 | Posted by
During tonight’s episode of Collision, a match between Christopher Daniels and Malakai Black was set for AEW Rampage. That show happens on April 5 on TNT. Daniels made the challenge after Black attacked Adam Copeland earlier in the night.
No other matches are set for Rampage at this time.
"The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels issues a HUGE challenge for Malakai Black NEXT FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@FACDaniels | @malakaiblxck pic.twitter.com/DzB1i0kEww
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024
