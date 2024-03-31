wrestling / News

Match Set For Next Friday’s AEW Rampage

March 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of Collision, a match between Christopher Daniels and Malakai Black was set for AEW Rampage. That show happens on April 5 on TNT. Daniels made the challenge after Black attacked Adam Copeland earlier in the night.

No other matches are set for Rampage at this time.

