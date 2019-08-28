WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Highlights From Smackdown and 205 Live, Lineup For NXT and NXT UK

– WWE has announced a match between Lince Dorado and Humberto Carrillo for next week’s episode of 205 Live. Carrillo earned a cruiserweight title shot against Drew Gulak, which he’ll get at Clash of Champions. He defeated Oney Lorcan on last night’s episode to earn the match.

– WWE has released highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live.

– This week’s NXT UK will feature the debut of Oliver Carter and Jordan Devlin vs Kenny Williams. It is the go-home show for NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff, which happens this Saturday on the WWE Network.

– This week’s NXT features Keith Lee vs. Dominick Dijakovic and The Street Profits vs. The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team titles.