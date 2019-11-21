wrestling / News

Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Following Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale

November 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF Win AEW Dynamite 10-2-19

– AEW has set a match for next week’s episode of Dynamite between the finalists of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale. MJF and Hangman Page were the finalists in the battle royale on tonight’s episode, which means they will face off next week for the prize of an AEW Diamond Ring.

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

