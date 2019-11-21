wrestling / News
Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Following Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale
– AEW has set a match for next week’s episode of Dynamite between the finalists of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale. MJF and Hangman Page were the finalists in the battle royale on tonight’s episode, which means they will face off next week for the prize of an AEW Diamond Ring.
Thanks for dropping by, @SexyChuckieT! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/HIuTIXu8IE
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 21, 2019
Last but certainly not least for our #DynamiteDozen Battle Royal… @RealBillyGunn!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zUoxAOMYJN
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 21, 2019
"All you can do is try" said Marko Stunt
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/jyCg2tNULJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 21, 2019
Billy Gunn & Sonny Kiss? Is this a future Tag Team????!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/F0wLjBWJEF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 21, 2019
Get 'em @boy_myth_legend! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/NtrMKdxrHe
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 21, 2019
Annnnnd @RealBillyGunn takes down @The_MJF!!! 😮#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uDT2RG3beR
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Accidentally Released an In-House NXT UK Rehearsal Feed on YouTube (Video)
- Conrad Thompson Denies Story About Tony Khan Being Upset By Mark Madden At Roast
- Eli Drake Discusses His Backstage Issues with Bill DeMott While at NXT, Reveals What Triple H Told Him
- Bruce Prichard On Having to Write Steve Austin Out Of Survivor Series ’99, When They Decided to Run Him Over