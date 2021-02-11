WWE has a new match set for next week’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s episode, William Regal announced that Karrion Kross will be facing Santos Escobar after Scarlett requested the match.

Kross has been targeting Escobar since the latter made fun of him for being injured and unable to defend the NXT Championship, which required Kross to vacate it right after NXT TakeOver: XXX.

NXT airs next Wednesday live on USA Network.