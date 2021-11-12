wrestling / News

Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

November 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

Josh Alexander will get his shot at Minoru Suzuki on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced tonight that Alexander will face Suzuki on next Thursday’s show.

Also set for next week are The IInspiration vs. the Undead Bridesmaids, Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid, and a sit-down interview with Deonna Purrazzo. The show airs next Thursday on AXS TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading