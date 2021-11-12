wrestling / News
Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
November 11, 2021
Josh Alexander will get his shot at Minoru Suzuki on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced tonight that Alexander will face Suzuki on next Thursday’s show.
Also set for next week are The IInspiration vs. the Undead Bridesmaids, Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid, and a sit-down interview with Deonna Purrazzo. The show airs next Thursday on AXS TV.
Minoru Suzuki. Josh Alexander. NEXT WEEK on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @suzuki_D_minoru @Walking_Weapon pic.twitter.com/EUs2U7690T
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 12, 2021
