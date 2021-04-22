Match Set For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion

MLW has announced a match for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. On tonight’s show it was announced that Tom Lawlor will face Marshall Von Erich on next Wednesday’s episode.

Also during the show, Alexander Hammerstone held a press conference where he challenged MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu to a match, noting that he wanted to settle the question of who’s the best champion in the company and saying the ball is in Fatu’s court from here.

The company revealed earlier today that Myron Reed will get a shot at Lio Rush’s MLW Middleweight Championship in two weeks on the May 5th episode, which will be the finale for the current season.