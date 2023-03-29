wrestling / News
Match Set For Next Week’s MLW Underground
March 29, 2023 | Posted by
MLW has announced a match for next week’s episode of MLW Underground. It was announced on Tuesday’s show that 1 Called Manders will face off with Ricky Shane Page on next week’s episode on Reelz.
In addition, it was confirmed that Lio Rush would be appearing, though it was not said whether he would be in the ring or not.
The show airs next Tuesday at 10 PM ET on Reelz.
