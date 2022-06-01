wrestling / News
Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 31, 2022
The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will conclude on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. During tonight’s show, it was announced that Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez will take place on next week’s show, and vignettes from both of the two aired talking about the match.
NXT airs next Tuesday on USA Network.
* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez
