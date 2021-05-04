Match Set For Next Week’s Raw

WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of Raw, the final show before WrestleMania Backlash. The company announced that Drew McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley in one-on-one action before the two battle each other and Braun Strowman for Lashley’s WWE Championship at the PPV.

The match was set after McIntyre distracted Strowman in his singles match with Lashley, which let Lashley get the win with a spear. Raw airs next Monday on USA Network.