Match Set For Next Week’s Raw
May 4, 2021
WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of Raw, the final show before WrestleMania Backlash. The company announced that Drew McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley in one-on-one action before the two battle each other and Braun Strowman for Lashley’s WWE Championship at the PPV.
The match was set after McIntyre distracted Strowman in his singles match with Lashley, which let Lashley get the win with a spear. Raw airs next Monday on USA Network.
It's official!
Next week on #WWERaw, @DMcIntyreWWE goes one-on-one with #WWEChampion @fightbobby as the Road to #WMBacklash continues! pic.twitter.com/bEUH1xr3Bb
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021
