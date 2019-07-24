wrestling / News

Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

July 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has announced a women’s tag team match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The IIconics will take on Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville next week for a possible Women’s Tag Team Championship shot.

The match came about after Mandy found Deville backstage and said she told Shane McMahon that the IIconics made a joke about his feud with Kevin Owens. Giving him the heads up got the two the match. Smackdown airs next week on Tuesday live on USA Network.

