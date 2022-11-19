wrestling / News
Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Asuka and Rhea Ripley are set to do battle on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced the match between the two on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown during an ad.
Asuka and Ripley will be on opposite sides of the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26th. The winner of the Raw match will get the advantage for their team in WarGames.
The match is the only one announced so far for Monday’s show, which will be the final episode before Survivor Series.
