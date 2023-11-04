wrestling / News
Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
November 3, 2023
WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday’s episode that Carlito will take on Bobby Lashley on next week’s show.
The match is the first announced for next week, and Carlito’s first WWE singles match since his return to the company.
