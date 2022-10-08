wrestling / News

Match Set For Saturday’s Impact Bound For Glory Fallout Taping

October 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray are joining forces at the Impact Bound For Glory Fallout tapings on Saturday. Following Bully’s return at Bound For Glory, Impact announced that the Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner will tam with Tommy Dreamer against Chris Bey and Ace Austin.

The taping takes place on Saturday at the Albany Armory in Albany, New York.

