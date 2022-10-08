wrestling / News
Match Set For Saturday’s Impact Bound For Glory Fallout Taping
October 8, 2022
Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray are joining forces at the Impact Bound For Glory Fallout tapings on Saturday. Following Bully’s return at Bound For Glory, Impact announced that the Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner will tam with Tommy Dreamer against Chris Bey and Ace Austin.
The taping takes place on Saturday at the Albany Armory in Albany, New York.
BREAKING: @THETOMMYDREAMER and the returning @bullyray5150 will face Bullet Club's @The_Ace_Austin and @DashingChrisBey TOMORROW in Albany Armory in Albany, NY!
Get tickets and be there live HERE: https://t.co/Qlcr54Guig pic.twitter.com/Em3G0mTME0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 8, 2022
