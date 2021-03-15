wrestling / News
Match Set For Tomorrow’s Before the Impact
March 15, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a match for tomorrow’s Before the Impact on AXS TV at 7 PM ET. Luster the Legend of Reno Scum will take on Decay’s Black Taurus. Decay will back up Taurus while Adam Thornstowe will back up Luster.
One hour before IMPACT! goes on the air, don’t miss BTI at 7/6c on AXS TV. This week’s exclusive match will pit Reno Scum‘s Luster the Legend against Decay‘s Black Taurus. What will happen just days after Decay defeated Reno Scum in tag team action at Sacrifice? As always, BTI will also feature in-depth previews, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and more.
