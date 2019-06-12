wrestling / News
WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Heavy Machinery Do Yolo County Tag Team Titles Photo Shoot
June 12, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of 205 Live. As you can see below, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik will face the Singh Brothers:
NEXT WEEK: #LuchaHouseParty's @LuchadorLD & @WWEGranMetalik clash with @SinghBrosWWE on #205Live! @KalistoWWE pic.twitter.com/jm8gQfG04r
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 12, 2019
– WWE posted the following video of Heavy Machinery getting their first photo shoot as the “Yolo County Tag Team Champions” after defeating the local team on Smackdown, spoofing WWE’s traditional first photo shoots for new champions:
EXCLUSIVE: Say hello to your NEW Yolo County #TagTeamChampions… #HeavyMachinery! @otiswwe @tuckerwwe pic.twitter.com/PCcuxiVOzL
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2019
