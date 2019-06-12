wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Heavy Machinery Do Yolo County Tag Team Titles Photo Shoot

June 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of 205 Live. As you can see below, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik will face the Singh Brothers:

– WWE posted the following video of Heavy Machinery getting their first photo shoot as the “Yolo County Tag Team Champions” after defeating the local team on Smackdown, spoofing WWE’s traditional first photo shoots for new champions:

