Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a tag team match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on tonight’s show that The Street Profits will take on Alpha Academy on next Friday’s show.

The match was made after Chad Gable offered to recruit the Profits for Alpha Academy. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins turned Gable down and walked off laughing, which led to Otis attacking the two which set up next week’s match.

Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.