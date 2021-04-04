Match Set For This Week’s Raw

Before they face off with their tag team partners at WrestleMania, AJ Styles and Xavier Woods will battle on Monday’s Raw. WWE announced on Sunday that Styles and Woods will compete one-on-one on Monday’s episode.

The announcement reads:

Xavier Woods and AJ Styles set for rematch five days before WrestleMania title clash

Xavier Woods and AJ Styles are set to tangle one more time in a pivotal collision before their teams face off at WrestleMania.

They’ll meet in a rematch this Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network after Woods won last week’s bout by disqualification but was left in tatters thanks to Omos’ epic display of power.

The Phenomenal One’s personal colossus tossed Kofi Kingston over the WWE ThunderDome barricade and decimated Woods with a massive slam before Styles symbolically counted three – perhaps a sign of what’s to come in their Raw Tag Team Title Match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 this Saturday.

Can Woods claim a big victory for the Raw Tag Team Champions five days before these duos clash? Or will Styles show that The New Day are on borrowed time with the gold?