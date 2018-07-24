Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For Tonight’s 205 Live, Rare Randy Savage Match Clip

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live

– Drake Maverick has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. As you can see below, Maverick announced Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher for the show, which airs tonight after Smackdown on the WWE Network:

– Here is a clip from a rare match with Randy Savage and Magnum TA facing The Mongolians in Georgia Championship Wrestling in 1983. The match has been added to WWE’s Hidden Gems section of the network.

article topics :

205 Live, Drake Maverick, Randy Savage, WWE Network, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading