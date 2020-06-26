Match Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced a match for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company has announced that Tony Nese will face Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. It is the only match currently announced for the show.

The announcement reads:

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tony Nese will have another chance to settle the score tonight on 205 Live, as the two standout Cruiserweights will collide one on one.

Scott and Nese began butting heads when Nese cost “Swerve” an opportunity to advance to the finals of the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament. Seemingly undeterred, Scott has been on a roll ever since, pairing up with Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch to win a Six-Man Tag Team Match and earning a singles victory last week. Nese was part of the losing squad in the six-man bout, but he recently scored an impressive one-on-one win against Tyler Breeze.

Will The Premiere Athlete and 205 Live original teach the highflying Scott a lesson, or will the dynamic “Swerve” take down his rival and prove that the purple brand is “Swerve’s” house?

