New Match, Summerslam Guest Referee Reveal Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A new match and segment have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Angelo Dawkins will face off with Jimmy Uso on tonight’s show ahead of the Usos vs. Street Profits Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at Summerslam at the end of the month. In addition, the guest referee for the Summerslam tag title match will be revealed on tonight’s show.
You can see the updated lineup for tonight’s show below, as well as the full announcement of the two matches:
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Contender’s Match: Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
* Madcap Moss vs. Theory
* Angelo Dawkins vs. Jimmy Uso
* Special referee revealed for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam
Angelo Dawkins battles Jimmy Uso for SummerSlam momentum, SummerSlam Special Guest Referee to be revealed for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title rematch
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos scored a controversial victory over The Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank when the official failed to see Montez Ford’s shoulder up off the canvas before the three-count.
As the tandems prepare for a highly anticipated title rematch at SummerSlam, Angelo Dawkins will go one-on-one with Jimmy Uso in a battle for momentum on the blue brand.
In addition, the Special Guest Referee will be revealed for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship rematch at The Biggest Event of the Summer!
Don’t miss all the action on SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
