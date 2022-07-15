New Match, Summerslam Guest Referee Reveal Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A new match and segment have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Angelo Dawkins will face off with Jimmy Uso on tonight’s show ahead of the Usos vs. Street Profits Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at Summerslam at the end of the month. In addition, the guest referee for the Summerslam tag title match will be revealed on tonight’s show.

You can see the updated lineup for tonight’s show below, as well as the full announcement of the two matches:

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Contender’s Match: Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

* Madcap Moss vs. Theory

* Angelo Dawkins vs. Jimmy Uso

* Special referee revealed for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam