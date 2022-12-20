wrestling / News

Impact News: Match For This Week's Before The Impact, Stars Film For AXS TV Series

December 20, 2022
Before the Impact 12-22-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced the match for this week’s episode of Before the Impact. The company announced on Tuesday that Taylor Wilde will face KiLynn King on the pre-show video, which airs on YouTube Tuesday starting at 7:15 PM ET:

PWInsider reports Eddie Edwards and Josh Alexander recently filmed content for future episodes of the AXS TV series Very Very Best of the 80s.

