Impact News: Match For This Week’s Before The Impact, Stars Film For AXS TV Series
December 20, 2022
– Impact Wrestling has announced the match for this week’s episode of Before the Impact. The company announced on Tuesday that Taylor Wilde will face KiLynn King on the pre-show video, which airs on YouTube Tuesday starting at 7:15 PM ET:
The action begins #BeforeTheIMPACT THURSDAY at 7:15 ET on @IMPACTPlusApp, YouTube and Facebook!@RealTaylorWilde returns to the IMPACT Zone to take on @KiLynnKing!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/sQHuTc4RLO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 20, 2022
– PWInsider reports Eddie Edwards and Josh Alexander recently filmed content for future episodes of the AXS TV series Very Very Best of the 80s.