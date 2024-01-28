List of Producers, Referees, Match Times For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble

Fightful Select has a list of the producers, referees and match times for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event, which is happening right now.

* The women’s Royal Rumble match will be produced by TJ Wilson, Kenny Dykstra and Jason Jordan. Danilo Anfibio, Eddie Orengo, Daphanie LaShaunn and Jessika Carr are the referees. The match is expected to go 55 minutes, so no one is breaking Rhea Ripley’s record.

* Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles will be produced by Michael Hayes. Dan Engler is the referee. It’s listed at 35 minutes.

* Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul is produced by Shane Helms.

* The men’s Royal Rumble match is produced by Jamie Noble, Abyss & Adam Pearce. Rod Zapata, Shawn Bennett, Daphanie LaShaunn and Jessika Carr are the referees. The match time is 60 minutes.

* Petey Williams doesn’t have an assignment, but is at the show.

* Rehearsals for the event happened on Thursday in Orlando.