Match To Crown First Provisional 2023 NJPW KOPW Champion Set For New Year’s Dash

NJPW has set the first match to crown the 2023 provisional KOPW Champion at New Year’s Dash tomorrow. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, a New Japan Ranbo match happened, and the last four remaining were SHO, Shingo Takagi, Great-O-Khan and Toru Yano. Those four will face each other tomorrow at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo. The rest of the card for New Year’s Dash will be a mystery.

The KOPW works differently than other titles in NJPW. The champion isn’t really named ‘King of Pro Wrestling’ unless they are able to hold the belt when the year ends. The title is then vacated and a new provisional champion is crowned. Since the belt was created in 2020, there have been two champions: Toru Yano (2020, 2021) and Shingo Takagi.