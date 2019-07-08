Match to Open Tonight’s Episode of Raw

– For the second week in a row, WWE will open Raw with not a promo segment, but a match. Wrestling Inc reports that the Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Andrade & Zelina Vega mixed tag team match will kick off tonight’s episode.

Last week’s Raw of course started with Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, which ended with the two going through the Raw stage LED. As reported earlier today, WWE is looking to appeal to the 18 – 34 year-old demographic with Raw by bringing Heyman in, and part of that could well be the changing up what is viewed by many fans as a stale boilerplate format for the show.