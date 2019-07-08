wrestling / News
Match to Open Tonight’s Episode of Raw
July 8, 2019 | Posted by
– For the second week in a row, WWE will open Raw with not a promo segment, but a match. Wrestling Inc reports that the Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Andrade & Zelina Vega mixed tag team match will kick off tonight’s episode.
Last week’s Raw of course started with Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, which ended with the two going through the Raw stage LED. As reported earlier today, WWE is looking to appeal to the 18 – 34 year-old demographic with Raw by bringing Heyman in, and part of that could well be the changing up what is viewed by many fans as a stale boilerplate format for the show.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On Why Sami Callihan Beat Tessa Blanchard At Slammiversary
- Dolph Ziggler on How His WWE Return Came About, Why He Took Time Off, Where New Character Came From
- R-Truth On WWE Letting Him Add His Own Style to Promos, Recalls Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Like One of His Promos
- Batista Says Creative Process Leading into WrestleMania 35 Was ‘A Nightmare,’ Explains Why He Didn’t Like WWE’s Original Plan For Flair Birthday Segment