Match With WrestleMania Title Shot Implications Set For Raw

– WWE has announced another match for tonight’s Raw, and this one has WrestleMania implications. The announcement reveals that Finn Balor will be facing Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a handicap match, with a shot at Lashley’s Intercontinental Championship on the line if Balor wins.

The preview specifically reads, “Finn Bálor has a chance to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship from Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, but first he’ll need to get through both The All Mighty and his associate, Lio Rush, in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match tonight on Raw.”

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7th in East Rutherford, New Jersey and airs live on WWE Network.