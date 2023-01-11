Matches Added to NJPW Battle In The Valley Pre-Show

Two matches have been added to the NJPW Battle In The Valley Pre-Show. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay and JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin will be part of the event’s pre-show, which will feature KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone for the IWGP Women’s Championship on the main card.

The show will take place on February 18th in San Jose, California and air on FITE TV.