wrestling / News

Matches Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage

August 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a match each to next week’s Dynamite and Rampage. The company has announced that the Lucha Bros will team with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus against the Young Bucks and Good Brothers on Wednesday’s show, while Darby Allin will face Daniel Garcia on Rampage.

The shows are the final for each AEW show before All Out on September 5th.

