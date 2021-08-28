wrestling / News
Matches Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage
August 28, 2021
AEW has added a match each to next week’s Dynamite and Rampage. The company has announced that the Lucha Bros will team with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus against the Young Bucks and Good Brothers on Wednesday’s show, while Darby Allin will face Daniel Garcia on Rampage.
The shows are the final for each AEW show before All Out on September 5th.
The #LuchaBros & #JurassicExpress join forces to take on the #AEW World Tag Team Champions the @youngbucks & the #GoodBrothers of #TheElite in a MASSIVE 8-man tag on #AEWDynamite Wednesday (9/1) LIVE on TNT from the @NOW_Arena in Chicago. Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/aWQWo7wor8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021